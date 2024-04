The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded its tsunami warning for Japan's southern islands to a "tsunami advisory" on Wednesday after a powerful earthquake in eastern Taiwan.

The JMA said waves as high as one metre (3.3 feet) could be recorded in the region following the earthquake.

It had previously warned of an estimated maximum tsunami height of three metres. "Please avoid going near or into the sea until the advisory is lifted," a JMA official said.source: bss