Japan is tested friend of Bangladesh: DU VC - Dainikshiksha

An inaugural ceremony of ‘Japanese Language Classroom Improvement Project’ at Institute of Modern Languages (IML) in the University of Dhaka was held.

Vice-Chancellor of University of Dhaka Prof. Dr. A.S.M. Maksud Kamal and IWAMA Kiminori, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh inaugurated the ‘Japanese Language Classroom Improvement Project’ at the Institute of Modern Languages (IML) in the university on Tueday (9 July).

Under the Grassroot Grant (7.5 million taka) of Government of Japan 3 classrooms, 3 teachers’ rooms and 1 washroom have been constructed. Prof. Dr. Mohammed Ansarul Alam was the Project Director; while IML Director Prof. Dr. Sayeedur Rahman was in overall supervision. Mr. Bipul Chandra Debnath and Dr. Md. Monir Uddin were also members of the Project Implementation Committee.

Later, at the Auditorium of the IML a brief ceremony was held. At the beginning of the ceremony Prof. Dr. Mohammed Ansarul Alam, Project Director, welcomed all and delivered a presentation on the chronological activities of the project. Then, IWAMA Kiminori, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh delivered his speech.

Japanese Ambassador wished that newly constructed classrooms will be used not only for the classes, but also for co-curricular activities. He emphasized on strengthening relations between two countries through language and culture.

After that Prof. Dr. A.S.M. Maksud Kamal delivered his speech as the Chief Guest. He told that Japan is a tested friend of Bangladesh and urged work together to strengthen bilateral relations.

The program was presided over by Prof. Dr. Sayeedur Rahman, Director of the IML, University of Dhaka. Director of the IML expressed his gratitude towards the Embassy of Japan and requested to continue the support. Among the others faculty members of IML and Mr. YAMAMOTO Kyohei of the EoJ were present.