Japanese Ambassador calls on DU VC - Dainikshiksha

Ambassador of Japan Iwama Kiminori called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan on Sunday (September 29) at the latter’s office of the university.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) of DU Prof. Dr. Mamun Ahmed, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof. Dr. Sayema Haque Bidisha and Treasurer Prof. Dr. M. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury were present on the occasion.

During the meeting they exchanged views regarding establishment of a ‘Children’s Library’ at the National Museum of Bangladesh under a project run by internationally renowned Japanese Architect Tadao Ando. Important and rare books of Japan and Bangladesh poets, writers and artists will be housed at this Children Library.

Japanese Ambassador sought help and cooperation from DU VC to establish this ‘Children’s Library’ for further strengthening the existing friendly relationship between Bangladesh and Japan. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan assured Japanese Ambassador of providing all possible cooperation and support in this regard.

The Ambassador said, different ICT related companies of Japan are willing to recruit talented and skilled human resources from Bangladesh. He expressed his willingness to provide employment opportunities for those students of DU Computer Science and Engineering Department who know Japanese Language.

They also discussed matters of mutual interest specially the possibilities of strengthening ongoing joint collaborative academic and research programs among the University of Dhaka and different universities in Japan. They stressed the need for exchange of teachers and students among DU and different Japanese universities.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan thanked the Japanese Ambassador for his visit to and keen interest in undertaking joint collaborative academic and research programs with Dhaka University.