Jatrabari turns into battlefield as students clash - Dainikshiksha

Jatrabari turns into battlefield as students clash

Dainikshiksha desk |

Students of three colleges clashed at Dhaka's Jatrabari today, turning the area into a battlefield.

Several hundred students from Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College and Kabi Nazrul Government College launched the attack on the students of Dr Mahbubur Rahman Molla College around 12:00noon.

They vandalised the college building and looted valuables from the institution.

Saiful Islam, assistant commissioner of Wari Zone, said, "Several people were injured during the clash. We are trying to bring the situation under control."

