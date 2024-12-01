Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC chairman - Dainikshiksha

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today - 1 December - marked the beginning of Jay Shah's tenure as ICC chairman.

In his first statement as ICC Chair, Shah outlined his priorities for his term, including leveraging the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games as a pivotal opportunity as well as further accelerating the growth of the women's game.

"I am honoured to take on the role of ICC Chair and grateful for the support and trust of the ICC Directors and Member Boards," Shah said in a statement.

"This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide.

"We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women's game.

"Cricket holds immense potential globally, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to seize these opportunities and take the sport to new heights."

Shah brings extensive experience in cricket administration, having started his journey in 2009 with the Gujarat Cricket Association. During his tenure, he oversaw the development of the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

In 2019, Shah joined the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), becoming its youngest-ever Honorary Secretary.

He has also played important roles as the President of the Asian Cricket Council and as Chair of the ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee.

Shah will now succeed Greg Barclay as ICC Chair. Barclay was in the role from November 2020, and Shah acknowledged his contribution to ICC's achievements over the last four years.

"I would also like to thank Greg Barclay for his leadership in the role for the past four years and the milestones achieved during that period," he said.

"I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and the Member countries to expand the game's reach and evolution on the global stage."

