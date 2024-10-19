JCD leaders clean Ziaur Rahman's grave - Dainikshiksha

The leaders of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of the BNP, have cleaned the premises of Ziaur Rahman's grave in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Around 30 JCD leaders, led by the organisation’s joint general secretary, Raju Ahmed, conducted the cleanliness drive on Saturday morning.

Raju said the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman had been neglected and left unprotected during what he termed the autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina.

He also said once visitors had faced obstacles while trying to pay their respects to Zia and offer fateha on the grave premises.

The JCD leader mentioned that they took the initiative to clean the premises of Zia's grave out of a sense of organisational responsibility.

He emphasised their commitment to upholding the ideals of the late President Ziaur Rahman and working towards nation-building under the leadership of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

source: UNB