JCD presents 21 proposals for Jagannath University reform - Dainikshiksha

The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) unit of Jagannath University (JnU) announced a set of 21 proposals aimed at reforming the university, including demands for full autonomy for the institution, amending the university law to create two pro-vice-chancellor positions, and expediting work on the second campus.

These proposals were announced at a press conference held on Thursday at the university's Kathal Tala area. A written statement was read by the JnU Chhatra Dal president, Asaduzzaman Aslam. Beforehand, the JCD submitted a memorandum to the university's Vice-Chancellor, Prof Md Rezaul Karim.

Among the key demands were the call for the university administration to identify within 10 days those responsible for attacking students over the last 16 years, and to take legal action against the perpetrators. The group also demanded the publication of a list of individuals appointed on political grounds within 10 days, urging their removal from their positions with legal consequences.

Other demands included the completion of renovations at the cafeteria, the establishment of food courts at various locations across campus, an increase in the internet speed for both the campus and female students' halls, and the creation of a modern Teachers-Students Center (TSC) following understanding with the Bangladesh Samabaya Bank over its land use.

Additionally, the Chhatra Dal proposed the installation of three campus gates at Ray Saheb Bazar, Bangla Bazar, and Patuwatuli for campus branding purposes.