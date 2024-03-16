Jhenaidah-1 lawmaker Abdul Hyee passes away - Dainikshiksha

Ruling Awami League (AL) lawmaker from Jhenaidah-1 (Shailkupa) constituency and Jhenaidah district AL President Abdul Hyee passed away at Bamrungrad Hospital in Thailand early this morning at the age of 71.

He is survived by wife, a daughter, two sons and a host of relatives, political colleagues and admirers, family sources said.

After the election on January 7, Hyee was admitted to Dhaka LabAid Hospital with liver cirrhosis and pneumonia infection in his lungs.

On January 18, he was shifted to Bamrudgrad Hospital for better treatment. He was put on the life support there a few days earlier.

Hyee was born on May 1, 1952 in Mohammadpur village of Shailkupa, Jhenaidah.

He was the President of KC College Chhatra League and was elected VP of Government KC College Student Council in 1969.

Hyee was elected as the Vice-President of Jashore District Chhatra League in 1969.

He was the first person to hoist the national flag after independence in Jhenaidah.

In 1987, he was elected the organizing secretary of Jhenaidah district Awami League and in 1998; he became its general secretary.

He was first elected Member of Parliament from Shailkupa constituency in 2001. He was elected lawmaker five times from that seat.

In 2005, the valiant freedom fighter became president of the Jhenaidah district AL.

Hyee also served as the state minister for Fisheries and Livestock Ministry from September 16, 2012 to November 21, 2013.source: bss