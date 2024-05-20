Jhenaidah-4 MP goes missing after going to India for treatment - Dainikshiksha

Anwarul Azim Anar, the lawmaker from Jhenaidah-4 constituency, has been missing since at least May 14, having gone on a medical trip to India on May 11.

“His whereabouts are still unknown. Family members and party activists could not reach him after May 14 (Tuesday),” the MP Anar's personal assistant, Abdur Rauf said.

He also said “Anar went to India for medical treatment on May 11. He maintained contact with his family members till May 14. Since then, all communication with him has been lost. His WhatsApp number is also unreachable.”

MP Anar's wife and daughters went to the DB office in Dhaka on Sunday (May 19) at noon.

The Prime Minister has also been informed about the matter, Abdur Rauf told the media.

Meanwhile, Anar’s nephew Simon and three others went to India to try and find him. But they could not give any good news till Sunday afternoon.

According to party insiders, moments before his last known activity, He asked his manager for Rs 4.2 lakh. At that time, he was in a private car with some Indian friends after attending a wedding ceremony. There is no trace of MP Anar since taking this money, they claimed.

Kaliganj Municipal Mayor Ashraful Alam said on Sunday afternoon that he spoke with the MP the day after he left for India. He did not know anything since then.

Saidul Karim Mintu, general secretary of the Jhenaidah district unit Awami League, said that he came to know about the matter from the MP's family and upazila Awami League leaders. “We have informed the party high command in this regard,” he added.

Jhenaidah Superintendent of Police Azim ul-Ahsan said, Awami League leaders and public representatives of Kaliganj verbally informed us about MP Anar's disappearance.

“Since the incident is from a different state, we have informed it to the higher authorities,” added the SP.

Regarding Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar's reported missing, Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi and Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata are in touch with the relevant authorities to try to know what exactly happened, a diplomatic source told UNB.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also been informed, the source said.source: unb