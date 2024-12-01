JnU entry tests from Jan 31, applications open today - Dainikshiksha

The admission tests for Jagannath University (JuU) for the academic year 2024-2025 will start from January 31, 2025 with the Fine Arts (E Unit).

Following the admission test of Fine Arts, Social Sciences (D Unit) exams will be held on February 14 and Arts and Law (B Unit) exams on February 15.

The entrance exams for Science and Life & Earth Sciences (A Unit) will be held on February 22, and Business Studies (C Unit) exams will be held on February 28.

JNU today published the admission circular for undergraduate (honours) and BBA first-year programs for the academic year 2024-25.

Prospective students can submit preliminary applications from 12:00pm today, until 11:59pm on December 15.

The announcement came through a circular signed by the university's acting registrar, Prof Mostafa Hasan.

Only candidates ranked between 1 and 40,000 in the merit list after the initial application will be eligible to sit for the admission test this year.

According to the circular, students who passed SSC or equivalent exams in 2021 or 2022 and HSC or equivalent exams in 2024 are eligible to apply.

Second-time candidates will not be permitted to appear for the admission test this year.

