JnU entry tests from Jan 31 - Dainikshiksha

The admission tests for the academic year 2024-25 at Jagannath University (JnU) for undergraduate programmes is set to begin from January 31.

From this year, students can take the admission test once.

JnU made the announcement in a notification signed by the acting registrar Prof Dr Sheikh Md Gias Uddin today.

The admission test for the "E" unit under the Faculty of Fine Arts will be held on Friday, January 31, 2025.

The notice stated that only students who meet the academic criteria and have passed SSC or equivalent exams in 2021-2022 and HSC or equivalent examination in 2024 are eligible to apply.

The primary application process will start at noon on December 1 and remain open until December 15 midnight.

Applicants can submit their applications online.

The "D" unit exams under the Faculty of Social Sciences will be conducted on February 14.

The "B" unit under the Faculty of Arts on February 15.

The "A" unit under the Faculty of Science and Life and Earth Sciences on February 22.

While the "C" unit under the Faculty of Business Studies will be held on February 28.

Detailed information, including application procedures, fees, and submission guidelines, will be available on JnU's website. (https://admission.jnu.ac.bd)

It is to be noted that after withdrawing from the cluster admission system, the university will conduct its own entrance exams independently this year.

Source: the daily star