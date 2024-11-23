JnU teacher gets death threat from its official, GD filed - Dainikshiksha

Mohammad Jahidul Hoque, an assistant professor of Sculpture Department and assistant proctor of Jagannath University (JnU), has received a death threat allegedly from Salahuddin Mollah, a finance and accounts officer of the university.

Jahidul Hoque, in a written complaint to the Vice-Chancellor sought action against the person involved with the incident and filed a general dairy (GD) with Kotwali Police Station in this connection.

In the complaint submitted on Thursday last, the teacher mentioned that Salauddin Mollah fled the country to Australia violating office rules after the fall of the fascist Awami League government.

From abroad, Salahuddin called Jahidul Hoque on WhatsApp and threatened to shoot him to death.

Jahidul Hoque said Salauddin Mollah was an influential person of currently banned Chhatra League and Awami League.

“During the telephonic conversation Salauddin Mollah accused me of threatening Md. Abdul Quader alias Kazi Monir, a deputy registrar of JnU physical education center and threatened me shoot to death,” the teacher said in the complaint.

Denying giving any threat to Abdul Quader, Jahidul Hoque said, students of the university have been demanding his suspension for his alleged involvement with attack on students during July uprising, his link with corruption and many other reasons.

Jahidul Hoque pointed out an incident took place during the 17th Inter-Departmental Football Competition-2024 of the university, saying as a member of the Central Sports Committee, he went to inspect the game on November 12 and saw Abdul Quader sitting with Pushpen Sarkar, instructor of the physical education center and other staffs on the Dhupkhola field.



Abdul Quader was not a member of the sports committee of Jagannath University or any sub-committee, Jahidul Hoque said adding that presence of Quader in the field irked students and created resentment among them.

Jahidul Haque said as a member of the proctorial team of the university he informed the matter to Proctor Dr. Muhammad Tajammul Haque over phone.

Proctor Dr. Muhammad Tajammul suggested him to ask Abdul Quader to leave the field immediately to avoid any untoward incident.

At the proctor's instructions, Jahidul Haque approached to Abdul Quader and found him already left the place but Pushpen Sarkar was sitting there.

Jahidul Haque informed Pushpen of the proctor's instruction and asked him to be careful about this in future.



But, later Pushpen Sarkar, Assistant Registrar Moynal Haque, Deputy Director Gautam Kumar Das and Abdul Quader presented the matter exaggeratedly to Salauddin Mollah, who is now in abroad, the teacher mentioned in complaint.

In the application, Jahidul Hoque said as Salauddin Molla is living abroad, there is no way for him to know about the incident unless someone informed him about the matter.

Jahidul Hoque also said, Salahuddin Molla was not previously known to him and he had no personal dispute with him before.

In this regard, Jahidul Hoque said, he had no communication with Salahuddin Mollah as he didn’t know him.



But, all on a sudden Salauddin Molla called him over phone and gave life threat surely at the instigation of Abdul Quader, Jahidul Haque mentioned saying the accused persons were involved in various criminal activities in the past.

“They are very violent in nature and have contacts with various criminal gangs. I fear that they can harm to me physically or mentally at any time,” Jahidul Haque said.

In this regard, Jagannath University Vice-Chancellor Professor Md. Rezaul Karim said he received the allegation.

“Action is being taken against Salauddin Molla. It is under process,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said, Salauddin Molla is staying abroad illegally and action will also be taken against him as per the university law and service rules.

Kotwali Police Station OC (Investigation) told BSS that a GD has been filed in this connection which is now under investigation.

Salauddin Mollah left the country after the fall of the AL government. He was close to former Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni as citizen of same district.

Source: BSS