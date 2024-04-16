JnU to celebrate Bangla Nababarsha on Thursday - Dainikshiksha

Jagannath University (JnU) will celebrate the Bangla Nababarsha 1431 on Thursday. On this occasion, colorful cultural programs, including Mangal Shobhajatra and Jatrapala, will be organized. All classes and examinations at the university will remain closed from 9:30am to 1pm on the day.

On this occasion, a Mangal Shobhajatra will start from the university campus at 9:30am. After that, a discussion meeting, musical concert, and Jatrapala will be held in the university's sculpture premises. The second phase of the program will begin at 5pm. At this time, cultural programs will be performed by Jagannath University Cultural Center, Recitation Council, and Udichi Shilpigoshti. Apart from this, a band music performance will be held until 8pm., organized by the Jagannath University Band Music Association. Besides, a day-long publication exhibition will be held on the ground floor of Bhasha Shahid Rafiq Bhaban of the university.

In this regard, University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Sadeka Halim said, We have decided to celebrate the Bangla Nababarsha 1431 on April 18. We don't have a residence hall for our male students. Many still could not return to Dhaka. This decision is taken so that everyone can participate in the festival spontaneously.

It is to be noted that on the occasion of celebrating Nababarsha of this year, the students of the fine arts faculty of the university painted rickshaws on the walls of the university campus. Various types of images, including flowers, fish, boats, tigers, and peacocks, have emerged in this wall painting based on the rickshaw painting, which was recognized as an immeasurable cultural heritage by UNESCO.