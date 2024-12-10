'Joy Bangla' no longer national slogan - Dainikshiksha

'Joy Bangla' no longer national slogan

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today stayed a High Court verdict that declared "Joy Bangla" as the country's national slogan.

A bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed passed the order following a leave to appeal petition filed by the interim government challenging the HC judgement.

Earlier, the government filed the leave to appeal petition with the SC seeking stay on the HC verdict that on March 10, 2020 declared "Joy Bangla" as the country's national slogan and ordered the government to take necessary steps so that the slogan is used at all state functions and academic institutions' assemblies.

"'Joy Bangla' will not be considered as national slogan following this Appellate Division order," said Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque, who appeared for the state during hearing of the petition.

source: daily star

