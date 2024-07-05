JS body for bringing private universities under accountability - Dainikshiksha

DHAKA, July 4, 2024 - The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Education today recommended taking effective steps to bring the private universities under the purview of accountability and transparency.

The parliamentary committee made the recommendation at its 4th meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban with its chairman Nurul Islam Nahid in the chair, said a press release.

In the meeting, the committee was informed of the overall activities of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the release added.

The parliamentary watchdog suggested maintaining the optimum quality of printed textbooks.

The meeting also recommended passing ‘The International Mother Language Institute (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ quickly following proper scrutiny.



Committee members Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, State Minister for Education Begum Shamsun Naher, Md Motahar Hossain, A F M Bahauddin, Md Abdul Majid, Ahmed Hossain, Md Biplob Hasan, Md Abdul Malak Sarkar and Md Azizul Islam attended the meeting.