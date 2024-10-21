JU female students stage midnight demo - Dainikshiksha

Residential students of Jahangirnagar University’s Jahanara Imam Hall staged a demonstration in front of the hall till late night on Saturday, protesting at several alleged irregularities of the hall provost.

They said that hall provost Mursheda Begum allegedly embezzled the hall renovation fund, and appointed her sister to the superintendent post by using her political influence.

About a hundred students of the hall held the demonstration, keeping the provost confined in her office at about 9:00pm to press home their demand.

Sohana Islam, a protesting student, said that the provost and her administration used to misbehave with residents and did not pay heed to their repeated appeal to resolve several issues inside the hall.

JU vice-chancellor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan along with other members of the administration rushed to the spot at about 11:00pm, where the students were holding a demonstration.

‘We will surely look into the allegation of any kind of irregularities, committed by the previous administration and their associates. We are working on it,’ the VC assured.

The students, later, withdrew their demonstration at about 11:20pm on the day following the assurance of the JU VC.

Contacted, hall provost Mursheda Begum denied the allegations and termed it as baseless and intentional. She also said that she sent a resignation letter to the university vice-chancellor via email on the night citing personal reasons ‍source: newage