JU Prof Nurul Islam made new pro-vc of NU - Dainikshiksha

JU Prof Nurul Islam made new pro-vc of NU

Dainikshiksha desk |

Professor Dr. Md. Nurul Islam of Jahangirnagar University's Geography and Environment department has been made the new pro-vice-chancellor of National University (NU).

The Secondary and Higher Education Division under the Ministry of Education issued a notification in this regard today.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, chancellor of the universities, appointed Dr. Md. Nurul Islam as the pro-vice chancellor for the next four years. He will receive salary and allowances equivalent to that of his current position, the notification said.

Professor Md. Nurul Islam graduated with PhD from the University of Nottingham, the UK in 2011.  Earlier, he completed his B.Sc (honours) and M.Sc (thesis) in Geography from Jahangirnagar University in 1992 and 1993 respectively.

Currently, Prof Nurul Islam is serving as the president of the Nationalist Teachers’ Forum of Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit.

Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges boycott classes, exams - dainik shiksha Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges boycott classes, exams Students of Fauzdarhat Nursing College block Dhaka-Ctg highway - dainik shiksha Students of Fauzdarhat Nursing College block Dhaka-Ctg highway UGC and BAU to work together for agro dev and research - dainik shiksha UGC and BAU to work together for agro dev and research Former, current UP chairmen arrested in Gazipur - dainik shiksha Former, current UP chairmen arrested in Gazipur Rajshahi gets first female DC in 254-year history - dainik shiksha Rajshahi gets first female DC in 254-year history “Our hearts hearty still bleeding’: Raihan’s family members - dainik shiksha “Our hearts hearty still bleeding’: Raihan’s family members Touhid off to Kuwait to attend counter terrorism conference - dainik shiksha Touhid off to Kuwait to attend counter terrorism conference please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0022208690643311