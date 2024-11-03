JU Prof Nurul Islam made new pro-vc of NU - Dainikshiksha

Professor Dr. Md. Nurul Islam of Jahangirnagar University's Geography and Environment department has been made the new pro-vice-chancellor of National University (NU).

The Secondary and Higher Education Division under the Ministry of Education issued a notification in this regard today.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, chancellor of the universities, appointed Dr. Md. Nurul Islam as the pro-vice chancellor for the next four years. He will receive salary and allowances equivalent to that of his current position, the notification said.

Professor Md. Nurul Islam graduated with PhD from the University of Nottingham, the UK in 2011. Earlier, he completed his B.Sc (honours) and M.Sc (thesis) in Geography from Jahangirnagar University in 1992 and 1993 respectively.

Currently, Prof Nurul Islam is serving as the president of the Nationalist Teachers’ Forum of Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit.