JU student stabbed by muggers on campus - Dainikshiksha

A student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) was stabbed by muggers near Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall on the campus last night.

The victim, Rasel, a student from the 50th batch of the Department of Zoology, is undergoing treatment at Savar Enam Medical College.

According to the university's security officials, Rasel was returning to the university from Savar by a rickshaw when the muggers stopped him near the hall gate.

They snatched away his mobile phone and around Tk 10,000 cash. When Rasel resisted, the muggers stabbed him in his lower back before fleeing the scene.

The security guards of the university then took him to the campus medical centre where he received primary treatment. Later, he was sent to Savar Enam Medical College.

Proctor AKM Rashidul Alam said, "Such kind of incidents has been taking place on the campus for a long time. We need a permanent solution. The incident has been reported to the police and quick action will be taken"