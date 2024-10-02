JU students besiege admin building for classroom crisis - Dainikshiksha

A group of students of the law and justice department of Jahangirnagar University laid siege to the administrative building of the university on Tuesday, demanding an end to the severe classroom crisis.

They also demanded re-evaluation of answer scripts of various sessions that were evaluated by two allegedly ‘corrupt’ teachers of the department.

The administrative services were interrupted for about three hours as the main entrance to the new administrative building remained under siege by the students of the department to press home their five-point demand.

Their demands included stopping recruitment on the basis of nepotism, allocating the space of old Fazilatunnesa Hall for construction of a building of the department, terminating jobs of Taposh Kumar and Supravat Paul for various allegations of harassing students.

‘We are attending classes in the seminar room of the university auditorium, or another department’s classroom as we don’t have any permanent classrooms,’ a protesting student, Zaiba Zafrin Nuba, said.

She also alleged that associate professor Taposh Kumar and Supravat Paul used to give high marks to the female students who complied with their ‘immoral’ proposal.

The protesters gave a seven-day ultimatum to the university administration to meet their demands.

JU vice-chancellor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan said that he would discuss the students’ demands at the administrative body meeting soon.source: newage