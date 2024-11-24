JU students lock admin building, protest peer's death - Dainikshiksha

First-year students at Jahangirnagar University (JU) locked the entrance to the administrative building today, protesting the tragic death of their classmate, Afsana Karim, who was struck by a battery-run three-wheeler on November 19.

The protesting students locked the building around 9:00am and boycotted all academic activities, demanding the immediate identification and arrest of the rickshaw driver responsible for the accident.

"On Thursday, we issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the university administration to identify and arrest the rickshaw driver. But they failed to act. Therefore, we have locked the administrative building and will continue boycotting academic activities until our demands are met," said Nazmul Hossain Nirob, a first-year Marketing student.

The protesters also cut off the electricity supply to the administrative building. Around 11:30am, they marched through the Business Studies building, gathered there briefly, and then returned to the administrative building, where they staged a sit-in protest. As of noon, the sit-in was still ongoing.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Dr M Mahfuzur Rahman said, "First-year students have boycotted all academic activities. We have assured them that we are doing our best to identify and arrest the rickshaw puller. We urge them to return to their classes."

On Thursday, students locked the Business Studies Faculty building while pressing their 11-point demands, including greater safety measures on campus.

