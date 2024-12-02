JU students protest at admission quota, demand reforms - Dainikshiksha

A group of Jahangirnagar University students staged a demonstration on JU campus, calling for reforms to what they described as a discriminatory quota system in university admissions, on Sunday.

Under the banner of ‘Save the Mass Uprising Movement’, the protesters formed a human chain in front of the university’s administrative building at noon.

They also submitted a three-point demand to the administration, urging immediate changes to the existing quota distribution system.

Their demands are abolition of the vice-chancellor quota, removal of the freedom fighters’ grandchildren quota and rational reform of the employee dependents quota.

Protesters criticised the VC quota for allowing admissions based on recommendations, calling it an undue privilege that undermines merit-based selection.

They argued that freedom fighters’ quota was outdated and perpetuated inequality in the admission process. They also called for a review and restructuring of employee quota to ensure fairness and logical application.

Abdur Rasid Jitu, coordinator of the platform, stated that they demanded a merit-based admission system that was inclusive and eliminated outdated practices favouring select groups.

Leaders of the platform emphasised the importance of meritocracy in education and called for an inclusive and fair system that provided equal opportunities for all students, irrespective of their backgrounds.

The protest has sparked widespread discussion about the fairness of university admission policies across the country, including at Rajshahi University and Islamic University in Kushtia.

The JU administration has yet to issue a response to the demands.

