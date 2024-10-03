JU teacher handed over to police over alleged role in attack on protesters - Dainikshiksha

JU teacher handed over to police over alleged role in attack on protesters

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Jagannath University (JnU) students detained and handed over Professor Farid Ahmed of Jahangirnagar University’s Philosophy Department to police on Thursday for allegedly assisting in an attack on students during the anti-discrimination student movement at JU in July.

Farid was detained on the JnU campus around 11:30 am before being handed over to the Kotwali police station. “We recognised him when he arrived on our campus this morning,” said Tawhid Islam, a student of the JnU Philosophy Department. “There is a case against him for his role in the attack on students, and we handed him over to the police.”

Enamul Haque, Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Police Station, confirmed the  matter saying students detained him on the campus and handed him over to us.

“A case was filed against him at Ashulia police station for his suspected involvement in the attacks on Jahangirnagar University students. He is currently in our custody. Ashulia Police Station may arrest him, or we can arrest him and produce him to the court if we receive orders from higher authorities.”

Farid Ahmed faces allegations of aiding Chhatra League's attack on protesting students on July 15, followed by a police assault two days later.

Sajjadul Islam, a JU English Department student, filed the case with Ashulia police station, naming then-Vice Chancellor Nurul Alam as the main accused. He was listed as the seventh accused for his alleged role in the attacks.

