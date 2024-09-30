Judgment in Badda Renu lynching case Oct 9 - Dainikshiksha

A Dhaka court today set October 9 forpronouncing judgment in a case lodged over the killing of one Taslima BegumRenu in a mob beating in the North Badda area in the capital in 2019.Today was fixed for pronouncing the judgement, but Dhaka 6th Additional

Metropolitan Sessions Judge Murshid Ahammed deferred the date as the judgment

is yet to be readied.Taslima Begum Renu, 40, a single mother of two, was brutally beaten to deathby a mob on suspicion of being a child lifter, in front of North Badda

Government Primary School in the morning of July 20, 2019. It was later learned that Renu went there to get information regarding theadmission of her daughter Tahsin Tuba, 4, to that school. Renu's nephew Nasir

Uddin filed the case with Badda Police Station against 400-500 unidentifiedpeople.

Police scrutinising the vicious video clippings of the incident managed toarrest almost all the culprits, including Ria Begum Moyna, who started theruckus by terming Renu a child lifter, and Ibrahim Hossain Hridoy, the manwho was seen most active in beating Renu, even thrashing her seeminglylifeless body.Police on September 10, 2020, filed the charge sheet against 15 and the courton April 1, 2021, framed charges against 13. A total of 19 out of 36testified in the case and were cross-examined by the defence.