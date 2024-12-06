July uprising: JU Professor Lutful Elahi fighting for returning eyesight - Dainikshiksha

Professor Dr. Kh. Lutful Elahi of History department at Jahangirnagar University, is preparing to go to Rutnin Eye Hospital in Thailand for further treatment where he will undergo a second operation on his right eye there next week.

He lost the sight in his right eye after being shot by the police during the student people uprising.



Professor Lutful Elahi is one of the teachers of Jahangirnagar University who played an active and courageous role in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Professor Lutful always participated with teachers and students in any logical movement of the university. And as continuation of this, he took stance for the students during the July uprising movement.On July 15 afternoon, JU Chhatra League activists attacked the protesting students of the university. At that time Professor Lutful Elahi rushed to rescue the students.Later that night, agitating students went to the vice-chancellor's residence to seek justice for the attack by the Chhatra League. Chhatra League activists again attacked the students with native weapons.At that time Professor Lutfal again rushed to save the agitating students. There he was attacked by the Chhatra League and later was fatally injured by police firing.About 70 pellets entered his body. Two pellets went through his right eye damaging his eye sight. After receiving treatment at the National Institute of Opthalmology & Hospital (NIOH) for some days, he did not recover and went to Thailand for better treatment.He received treatment at three hospitals in Thailand. But it was not possible to remove all pellets that pierced his body. There are still 65 pellets lodged in parts of his head and face. One of the pellets penetrated the retina of his right eye. It could not be removed.Recalling the memory of the movement, Prof. Lutfal Elahi said, "I always participate in any logical movement of students and teachers of Jahangirnagar University. I was involved in the July movement from a moral standpoint. On the afternoon of July 15, when Chhatra League activists attacked the agitating students, I, the present Pro-VC Prof Dr Sohel Ahmed, dean of the faculty of Biological Sciences Prof Mohammad Mafruhi Sattar, Prof Md. Jamal Uddin of Environmental Sciences department and some other teachers went to rescue the students.""Later that night, Chhatra League and outsider terrorists again attacked agitating students in front of the vice-chancellor's residence. I got the news and immediately went there to save the students. After going to the spot, we contacted the university administration in various ways but did not get any response from them. Even though the police force came there, they did not take any action to prevent the attack," he added."During the attack, the news spread far and wide. Angered by this, thousands of students from different halls of the university came to rescue the trapped students with a procession. Then the police opened fire on them. I stood in front of the students and tried to save them. Although I introduced myself as a teacher there, the police shot me. My body was riddled with pellets. A pellet hit my eye and I lost my eyesight immediately," Prof Elahi said.He said after receiving treatment in the country, he went to Thailand for better treatment. Even after the operation there, he did not regain sight in his right eye. He is constantly bearing pain of pellets stuck in his body.As the pellet penetrated the retina of the right eye and could not be taken out from the eye; he is preparing to go to Thailand for the second operation.Prof Elahi said, "I may never get my sight back. We condemn the failure of the then university administration. We want justice for all who attacked teachers and students. I hope the country’s people will protect the spirit and dreams of the July-August mass uprising.”“We are dedicating all our efforts to preserving the dreams and spirit for which people shed blood and sacrificed their lives,” he said.Meherab Shifat, coordinator of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement of JU unit and member of central executive committee said, "During the Anti-Discrimination Movement, some teachers of Jahangirnagar University stood in front of us as shield. Prof. Lutful Elahi sir remained in the forefront among them. He was fatally injured in police firing during an attack on students by the Chhatra League and the police on the night of July 15. If he was not there, many students would have died.""Later, he gave courage to us for continuing our movement in various ways even during his treatment. We are grateful to this great teacher. We have taken initiative to honor the teachers and students who were injured in the July-August movement. We wish to honor Prof Lutful Elahi sir," he added.Shifat said they have taken the initiative to pay the medical expenses of the injured in the movement. Prof Lutful Elahi went abroad for treatment. The university administration has taken initiative to provide financial assistance to him. They will also give him financial honor on behalf of the anti-discrimination platform.JU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof. Dr. Sohel Ahmed said, The role of Jahangirnagar University in any movement is unique. We were always vocal against various irregularities of the university administration during the dictatorial regime. We participated in various movements under the banner of Teacher-Student Unity Platform. Professor Lutful Elahi was one of our companions in those movements."Even during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, we stood up for the students, ignoring the fascist government's blood-curdling eyes. At that time Prof Elahi played a brave role. He was injured while trying to save the students during the brutal attack on July 15 midnight. We will always remember his sacrifice and contribution," he added."We have decided to bear the medical expenses of Prof Lutful Elahi on behalf of the present university administration. He lost one of his eyes. However, we will do our best for his well-being. Besides, we will pay the medical expenses of all the students of Jahangirnagar University injured in the July uprising," said Prof Sohel Ahmed.

Source: BSS