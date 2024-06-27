JUST expels 9 students following allegations of kidnapping and torture - Dainikshiksha

Jashore University Science and Technology has decided to expel 9 students from various departments for their involvement in kidnapping job applicants and torturing residential student overnight. Disciplinary actions have been taken against a total of 13 students under the country's prevailing laws.

The information was conveyed through a press release issued by Mohammad Abdul Rashid, Deputy Director of JUST's Public Relations Department.

This decision was made during the 100th (special) session of the Regent Board's forum at the administrative building of JUST on Tuesday afternoon.

At the beginning of the session, Vice-Chancellor Dr. M. Anwar Hossain addressed recent incidents at the university. He highlighted that during the meeting of the Lift Operator Recruitment Board on December 7, 2023, and later on June 4, 2024, incidents were reported to the Regent Board members.

During the Regent Board session, Mohammed Belal Hossen from the Finance and Banking department, GM Raisul Haque Rana from the Pharmacy department, Nripendra Nath Roy, Mushfiqur Rahman, Fahim Faysal Labib, and Mohammed Abu Bakkar from the Physical Education and Sports Science department were expelled from the university under the "Rules of Discipline for Students" guidelines for their involvement in the kidnapping incident.

However, Fahim Faysal Labib is currently not enrolled as a student. Therefore, appropriate legal measures have been taken against him under the country's prevailing laws.

On the other hand, Sohel Rana, Redwan Ahmed Jisan, Md. Bipul Sheikh, Ishad Hossen, Md. Ashikuzzaman (Limon), and Md. Aminul Islam from the Physical Education and Sports Science department, and Mohammed Belal Hossen from finance and banking department and Md. Raihan Rahman Rabbi from the Physics department were also expelled from the university for the physical and mental torture of Sharin Rahman, a student of the Physical Education and Sports Science department.source: unb