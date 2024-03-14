'Katka tragedy day' observed at Khulna University - Dainikshiksha

Khulna University observed the 20th anniversary of Katka tragedy on Wednesday on the campus to remember the students who were drowned in the sea near Katka of the Sundarbans in 2004.

On March 13, 2004, eleven students, including nine of Khulna University and two of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, drowned in the sea while they were on a study tour there.

Programmes of the day included wearing of black badges at 10 am, mourning procession round the campus from Hadi Chattar at 10:15 am, laying of wreaths at Katka memorial on the campus, milad mehfil after Zohar prayers at the university mosque.

Apart from this, Iftar and dinner were served to orphans after Maghrib.

Vice-chancellor of Khulna University Professor Dr Mahmood Hossain led the mourning procession.

Among others, pro vice-chancellor of the university, Dr Mosammat Hosne Ara, Treasurer Professor Amit Roy Chowdhury, Dean of various schools, Registrar (Acting), Head of Architecture Discipline including Head of Discipline, Director of Student Affairs, Provost and Head of Department, teachers, students and officers of the University were also present.source: unb