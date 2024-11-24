Khulna University Day to be observed tomorrow - Dainikshiksha

Students, teachers, and employees of Khulna University (KU) will observe the 34th KU Day tomorrow in a befitting manner.

The KU authorities have chalked out different programs, including procession, discussion and doa mahfil to mark the day.

The university authorities will also honour students and best discipline for their outstanding performances.

Shaheed Tazuddin Ahmed administrative building, roads and main gate will be decorated with colourful lights to mark the day.

KU started its academic activities formally on November 25, 1991 with four disciplines under two schools with only 80 students and 30 teachers with Prof Dr. Golam Rahman as the founder Vice-Chancellor (VC), said Atiar Rahman, acting director of Public Relations and Publication Division of KU.

Now, it has over 8,000 students, 500 teachers and around 650 officers and employees in 29 disciplines under eight schools and two institutes.

Meanwhile, KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim, in a message, greeted students on the occasion of completing three decades of the university.