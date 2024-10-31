Koica delegation calls on DU VC - Dainikshiksha

Koica delegation calls on DU VC

Dainikshiksha desk |

 A 10-member delegation led by Hyum Sub Kang, Deputy Country Director of KOICA, called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan today at the latter’s office of the university.

 Other team members were Prof. Taehwa Lee, Prof. Seurgmi Park, Prof. Hye Ryung Kim and Eunhae Go, said a DU press release. 
 
Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) of DU Prof. Dr. Sayema Haque Bidisha, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof. Dr. Mamun Ahmed and Treasurer Prof. Dr. M. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, among others, were present on this occasion.

During the meeting, they discussed the possibilities of introducing PhD programme in nursing at Dhaka University with the support and cooperation from KOICA to promote nursing education and research in Bangladesh. 

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan thanked the KOICA team members for their visit to Dhaka University and keen interest in its academic and research activities.

