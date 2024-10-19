KU gets new VC, pro-VC, treasurer - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Khulna University has got a new vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellor and treasurer for the next four years.

Prof Dr Md Rezaul Karim, of Urban and Rural Planning Discipline Department of Khulna University, has been appointed as the 13th vice-chancellor of the university for the next four years from the date of joining.

Prof Dr Md Harunur Rashid, of Physics Discipline Department and Prof Dr Md Nurunnabi, of Business Administration Discipline Department have also been appointed as pro-vice-chancellor and treasurer of the university respectively.

An Education Ministry circular signed by Deputy Secretary Mossammat Rokhsana Begum was issued regarding this on Thursday, said a KU press release last night.

source: BSS

