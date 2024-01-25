KU students achieve championship of Social Logistic Challenge-23 - Dainikshiksha

A student team of Khulna University (KU) has achieved the global Championship of ‘Social Logistic Challenge-2023.’

A four-member students team comprised from different discipline of the KU namely ‘Storm Troopers’ achieved the glory of championship of the ‘Social Logistic Challenge-2023,’ organized by, a Washington based Global Business School Network (GBSN) and Dalsey Hillblom Lynn (DHL), a global logistics company, said a KU press release issued by Professor Khan Golam Quddus, acting director of Public Relation and Publication Department.

The four students are-Mainul Islam Labib and Md Rashed Jawad Khan of Electronics and Communication Engineering Discipline (Team leader), Shariar Mahmud Shaisob of Printmaking Discipline and Sadia Afrin of Mass Communication and Journalism Discipline.

With the theme of 'Providing a technological solution following the principles of supply chain and logistics to solve local logistics problems', the competition was organized in 2023.

Universities like MIT Sloan School of Management (USA), Coventry Business School (UK), Colorado State University got the championship in the last ten years of the competition.

In the preliminary qualifying round, a total of 62 teams participated of which only five teams got the opportunity to participate for the final round.

Professor Dr. Mahmud Hossain, vice-chancellor (VC) of KU congratulated the team for their glorious achievement.

He hopes the students at Khulna University will be able to continue the glorious reputation of the university in the international competitions, the press release added.source: bss