KU VC, Pro-VC, treasurer, registrar, provosts resign - Dainikshiksha

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mossammat Hosne Ara, Treasurer Professor Amit Roy Chowdhury and acting registrar Professor Khan Golam Quddus of Khulna University (KU) today resigned from their posts.

Provosts of five KU dormitories, two syndicate members, director of department of physical exercise education, director and additional directors of IQAC and director of infrastructural development projects also resigned from their posts, Prof Khan Golam Quddus, immediate past acting registrar, confirmed BSS.

All of them submitted their resignation letters to the authorities concerned saying that they have resigned from their posts due to personal reasons.

Prof Dr Mahmud Hossain was appointed as VC on May 25 in 2021, Prof Dr Mossammat Hosneara was made Pro-VC of KU on October 11 in 2020 while Prof Amit Roy Chowdhury was made treasurer on August 16 in 2022.source: bss