KUET admission test will begin on Jan 11 - Dainikshiksha

The admission test for the first-year honours' courses of BSC Engineering, Bachelor of Urban Rural Planning (BURP) and Bachelor of Architecture (BARC) in Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) under 2024-25 academic session is set to begin on 11 January in 2025.

The decision was made recently in a meeting of KUET Academic Council with vice-chancellor (VC) professor Dr Muhammad Masud in the chair, said Shaheduzzaman Sheikh, public relation officer of KUET, today.

A total of 20,000 admission seekers will get opportunity to attend the admission test of its 16 Faculty having 1,065 seats.

Students have been asked to fill up the admission forms through online from 4 to 14 December and deposit application fees by December 15.

All necessary information on admission test will be available on KUET website, www.kuet.ac.bd.

Source: BSS