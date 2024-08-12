Kuet bans politics on campus - Dainikshiksha

Kuet bans politics on campus

Dainikshiksha.com. Desk |

Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) authorities on Sunday night banned the practice of politics by students, teachers, officials and staffers on the campus.

An emergency syndicate meeting has banned politics, political meetings and rallies, said a notification signed by Kuet Registrar Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan on Sunday night.

Earlier on Sunday night, students staged demonstration demanding resignation of Vice Chancellor Dr Mihir Ranjan Halder and Pro VC Prof Dr Sobhan Mia.

Source: UNB

 

