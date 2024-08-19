KUET classes to resume on Aug 25 - Dainikshiksha

All classes of graduation and post-graduation levels in Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) will resume on August 25.

Prior to this, all the residential halls will reopen on Wednesday evening (August 21), according to a KUET press release issued by Monoj Kumar Mazumder, assistant director of KUET public relation, information and publication division last evening.

The students have been asked to keep their respective identity cards round the clock in the campus.



The decision was taken at the 93rd meeting of the syndicate, the highest policy-making body of the university, on August 11 and university coordination meeting on August 18 with Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Muhammad Masud in the chair.

"The examination related information will be circulated by the respective department of the university, Distribution of rooms at dormitories will be followed strictly," the release said, adding that provosts of dormitories have been asked to take strict steps to follow dormitory rules during room distribution for students.source: bss