Kuki Chin is involved in bank robbery: Home Minister - Dainikshiksha

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said that a group of militant outfit Kuki Chin was found involved in bank robberies at Ruma and Thanchi in Bandarban.

"Kuki Chin was involved in bank robbery and firearms looting. They also hit police constables, bank guards and ansars," he told journalists at his ministry office here.

The minister, however, said that detailed information in this regard is yet to be available.

"First, they switched off the electricity substation and then started looting valuables and firearms. Later, they abducted local Sonali Bank manager when he was performing Tarabi Namaz," he said.

The minister said that they also attacked Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank at Thanchi today and looted cash and valuables.

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said that police and BGB are carrying out operations immediately after the incident.

"We will do everything whatever needed to bring the situation under control. Police and BGB have been carrying out their duties. If necessary, Bangladesh Army will also join the operation against Kuki Chin and other militant outfits," he added.

Kamal said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, Special Branch Chief Md Monirul Islam and other high officials are now in Bandarbanand to look into the matter seriously.

Replying to a question about border killings, he said that talks are going on with India to stop border killings. Basically, citizens of both countries who travel for illegal business are victims of this incident.source: bss