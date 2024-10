Taposhee Tabassum Urmi, Assistant Commissioner of Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner's office, has been made officer on special duty (OSD).

Disciplinary proceeding has been initiated against her, the chief adviser's press wing said quoting the public relations officer of the Ministry of Public Administration as saying.

Earlier, the assistant commissioner has been transferred to Rangpur Divisional Commissioner's Office due to her controversial Facebook posts and criticism of the chief adviser.