Lalon was against all sorts of discrimination: Farida Akter - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Terming Lalon Shah as an anti-discriminatory person, Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Adviser Farida Akhter has said Lalon Shah raised his voices against all sorts of discrimination 134 years back.

"This Bengali philosopher and Baul saint (Lalon Shah) had spoken against all sorts of discrimination 134 years ago," the adviser said on Thursday night while speaking at Lalon Akhra at Chheuriya of Kumarkhali in Kushtia district as the chief guest, marking the 134th death anniversary of Fakir Lalon Shah, the most prominent figure of country's baul tradition.

The adviser urged Lalon Academy for preservation and research of all the speeches of Lalon Shah so that the next generation can know him properly.

Marking the death anniversary, Farida Akhter inaugurated the Lalon festival with Lalon Academy President and Acting Deputy Commissioner of Kushtia Sharmin Akhtar in the chair.

Lalon Academy organized the festival in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and District Administration.

At the inauguration ceremony, Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Sayeed Mahmood Belal Haider, Poet, Writer and Philosopher Farhad Mazhar, Former Member of Parliament heroic Freedom Fighter Syed Mehdi Ahmed Roomy and Superintendent of Police Md Mizanur Rahman, among others, were present.

Professor of Bangla Department at Islamic University Dr. Md Rashiduzzaman was present as the main discussant.source: bss

