Leave of all govt officials cancelled due to cyclone Remal - Dainikshiksha

Leave of officials of all ministries, divisions and subordinate offices have been cancelled to tackle the possible aftermath of cyclone Remal.

State minister for Disaster Management and Relief, Md Mohibur Rahman, announced it after an inter-ministerial meeting at the secretariat on Sunday.

The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been asked to hoist the Great Danger Signal No. 10 as cyclonic storm Remal over northwest Bay and adjoining area moved northwards and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, said a Met office bulletin on Sunday morning.

The maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar have been asked to hoist Great Danger Signal No. 9.

Under the peripheral effect of the severe cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagherhat, Pirojpur Jhalakathi, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and their islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind driven surge of 08-12 feet height above normal, astronomical tide, it reads.source: newage