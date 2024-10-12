LGRD adviser visits Tanti Bazar mandap attack victims at hospital - Dainikshiksha

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser AF Hassan Ariff has visited people injured in Friday's attack near a Durga Puja mandap at Tanti Bazar in the capital's old town.

An unidentified attacker threw a cocktail type thing into the mandap. Though it didn't explode, the attacker stabbed four people as they tried to nab him and managed to escape the scene.

"The LGRD adviser visited the injured people at Sir Salimullah Medical College, Mitford, Dhaka, last night and enquired about their health. He talked to the family members of the victims and concerned doctors. The adviser ordered the duty doctors to take care of the patients properly," LGRD ministry spokesperson Paban Chowdhury told BSS.

The adviser earlier visited the puja mandap and exchanged views with the visitors and devotees present there. He called upon them to celebrate the puja without any fear.

"Apart from the regular law enforcing agencies, army teams have been deployed at the mandaps. Security measures stronger than before have been taken at the puja mandaps to celebrate the Durga Puja freely," the LGRD adviser said on the occasion.

Police so far arrested three people in connection with the attack on Friday evening.

