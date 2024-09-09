Listed drug peddler Shahjahan detained in Dhaka - Dainikshiksha

Listed drug peddler Shahjahan detained in Dhaka

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested listed drug peddler Shahjahan Mia, nephew of former lawmaker Abdur Rahman Bodi, in Dhaka’s Bashundhara residential area on Sunday night.

Imran Khan, assistant superintendent of police (media wing) of the RAB Headquarters, confirmed the matter.
Arrested Shahjahan, former chairman of Teknaf Sadar union parishad, was accused of attacking protesters with weapons openly during the recent student-led movement in Teknaf.
Shahjahan Mia’s uncle Abdur Rahman Bodi, Awami League-backed former lawmaker and much criticised for his alleged involvement in Yaba peddling from Myanmar, was arrested by the RAB in Chattogram city on August 20.

