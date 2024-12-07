Looking forward to next year with hopes for a better Bangladesh: Foreign Secretary - Dainikshiksha

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin on Saturday said they look forward to the next year with "hopes, expectation and aspiration" for a better Bangladesh, noting that they come to the end of this year which was an "eventful year" for Bangladesh.

"Let us work hard for a better Bangladesh, for an improved version of Bangladesh which will be a tribute to those who laid down their lives," he said.

The outgoing year has witnessed great sacrifices and bloodshed, Jashim said, adding that they lost many young lives who are not with them anymore but whose heroism they remember and celebrate. "Let us work for them."

He was speaking at the annual event "FOSA International Charity Bazaar 2024" hosted by Foreign Office Spouses Association (FOSA) at Foreign Service Academy.

Bangladesh Law Commission Chairman Justice Zinat Ara spoke as the chief guest at the event attended Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, President of FOSA Shaila Parveen, among others.

"Let us all take inspiration from FOSA’s unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes and continue working together to create a better future for those in need," she said.

The Law Commission Chairman wished the FOSA International Charity Bazaar every success and hoped it achieves its goals of fostering goodwill, promoting cultural exchange and providing meaningful support to the disadvantaged.

The Foreign Secretary said the world at large had its share of noise and chaos, death and destruction, irrationality and insanity, unfairness and injustice.

"In the coming year, we can't hope to see miracles but a part of us sees hopes in times of despair and destruction. So, we hope we will see a better version of our world and for that we need to work," he said.

Jashim said words not supported by work will do no good to them. "We don't need to be very smart to understand this truism. Let's speak but let us also work."

He said the spirit of charity comes from human goodness. "This is an act to help those who are in need of help."

Jashim said the humble efforts made by FOSA is a celebration of human goodness and in this time of trouble and trepidation FOSA's work and contributions stand out tall as a symbol of both goodness and hope.

He thanked the members of the diplomatic missions for joining them. "This is a testament to the collective spirit that makes this event special."

There was enthusiastic participation of 16 foreign missions and one international organisation alongside local women entrepreneurs.

Source: UNB