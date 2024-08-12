Mass resignations at BAU, inc VC - Dainikshiksha

Professor Dr. Emdadul Haque Chowdhury, vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) in Mymensingh, has resigned from his post.

He resigned from his post citing personal reasons, said Prof. Dr. Asaduzzaman Sarker, general secretary of the BAU Teachers' Association.

Besides, BAU Treasurer Professor Dr. Mohammad Saidur Rahman also submitted his resignation to the Acting Vice-Chancellor, citing a deterioration in his physical and mental health.

Additionally, it has been reported that other officials, including Prof. Dr. Md. Abu Hadi Noor Ali Khan, Coordinator of Committee For Advanced Studies and Research; Prof Dr. Md. Harun-ur-Rashid, Students’ Affairs Adviser;Prof. Dr. Afrina Mustari, Associate Students’ Affairs Adviser; and Prof. Dr. Md. Rafiqul Alam, Director of the Transport Section, along with members of the Proctorial body, have also resigned.

Regarding the resignations, Dr. Asaduzzaman Sarker stated that following the change in government on August 5, the Proctorial body resigned on the same day.

The resignations of other officials, following the Vice-Chancellor's resignation on August 11, subsequently came to light, he added.

source:UNB