Master of Cyber Security Programme at BUP - Dainikshiksha

The inauguration of the Master of Cyber Security (MCS) programme took place at the Bijoy Auditorium of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Friday (March 1).

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of BUP Professor Dr. Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain was the chief guest in the inaugural function, said a press release.

The release added that the MCS is a two-year master's programme that started its journey under the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) of BUP. MCS is a unique master's programme as it focuses on hands-on training and lab-based courses to develop human resources with practical experiences in the field of cybersecurity.

This master’s programme will be a key part of the journey of smart Bangladesh and contribute to the 4th industrial revolution. The motive of this master's programme is to equip students with advanced knowledge and skills to protect digital systems effectively, manage cyber risks, and contribute to the evolving field of cyber security, it added.

This MCS programme in Bangladesh can contribute to economic growth and international reputation by enhancing the knowledge regarding data protection, fostering digital literacy and bolstering national security.