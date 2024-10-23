Medical team formation for CA's treatment a routine matter: BSMMU VC - Dainikshiksha

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Md Sayedur Rahman has asked all not to spread rumours over a medical team formed on Tuesday for the treatment of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

"A medical team has been constituted today (Tuesday) for the treatment of Honorable Chief Adviser to the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus. It is a routine matter (work)," he said in a statement.

The chief adviser's press wing disseminated the statement of Prof Sayedur last night.

Prof Sayedur said the BSMMU forms such medical teams regularly to provide treatment for the heads of state and government.

"Everyone is specially requested not to spread any kinds of rumours about this," he said.

source:BSS