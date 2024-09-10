Memorial meeting on martyrs of student-led uprising on Sept 14: Salehuddin - Dainikshiksha

The government will hold a memorial meeting on September 14 in the capital to recall the contributions of the martyrs who led down their lives to the recent anti-discriminatory student-led mass uprising that led to oust the Awami League government.

The decision was taken at the 2nd meeting of the Adviser's Council Committee meeting on Economic Affairs at the Finance Division Conference Room at Bangladesh Secretariat today with Adviser to the interim government on the Ministries of Finance and Commerce Dr Salehuddin Ahmed in the chair.

After the meeting, Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, also in-charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology, told reporters to hold the memorial meeting, some related expenditure would be involved while the necessary purchase in this

regard would be made under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM).

The day's meeting approved a proposal in principle to this end.

He informed that maximum Taka five crore expenditure would be made for the event to be held at the BICC in the capital.

Dr Salehuddin said the Adviser on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is looking about the preparations of the memorial meeting where the members of the martyred families and the students who took part in the

movement are likely to present in the meeting.