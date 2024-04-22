Met office issues second three-day heat alert - Dainikshiksha

Met office issues second three-day heat alert

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today issued a 3-day heat alert as the ongoing heatwave is expected to continue for the next 72 hours.

"Due to increasing moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase," said the alert from the meteorological department, signed by Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid.

Earlier, the Met office issued a 72-hour heat alert starting from April 19.

Meanwhile, a very severe heatwave is sweeping Pabna and Chuadanga districts. Severe heatwave is sweeping Rajshahi, Tangail, Jashore and Kushtia districts and mild to moderate heat wave is lashing Rangpur, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions and parts of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khluna divisions, Moulvibazar's Sreemangal and Chandpur district, said a Met office bulletin today.

Source : The Daily Star

