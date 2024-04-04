Mild to moderate heatwave sweeps over three divisions, including Dhaka - Dainikshiksha

Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over three divisions and it may spread in the next twenty-four hours begins from 9:00am on Thursday.

‘Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Khulna divisions and it may spread. Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase’, according to the met office release.

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Kishoreganj and B. Baria with hails at isolated places. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The country’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 38.5 degrees Celsius jointly at Ishwardi and Chuadanga. Minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded 18.9degrees Celsius at Dinajpur.

The country's maximum rainfall for twenty-four hours till 6:00am on Thursday was recorded 22 millimeters at Sylhet.

The sun will set at 06:15pm on Thursday and rise at 05:46am on Friday in the capital.source: newage