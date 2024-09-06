Ministry asks UGC to probe reported irregularities in cluster admission tests - Dainikshiksha

Ministry asks UGC to probe reported irregularities in cluster admission tests

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The education ministry has asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to probe into the reported irregularities in the cluster admission test of the universities.

The ministry has asked the UGC to form a committee in this regard with the expert teachers of universities which are not included in the cluster admission system, asking it to submit report within 15 working days, a ministry press release issued yesterday said.

The committee will investigate whether there were any irregularities or errors in the selection of students in merit basis or in the process of migration in the admission tests.source: bss

