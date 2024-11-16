Ministry to reclaim lost playgrounds in Dhaka: Asif - Dainikshiksha

Sports and youth Adviser Asif Mahmud said that the ministry will work to reclaim the illegally occupied playgrounds in Dhaka and also shared plans of building a sports village.

The Adviser shared these plans to the media today after inaugurating the Shahid Farhan Faiyaz Playground in the capital today.

"We will repossess the grounds that have been occupied with the help of the City Corporation. We will renovate the fields, to make them fit for playing. In stadiums, the top-level sports take place. But our players emerge out of these small playgrounds. This will be a priority for us," Asif told the media after inaugurating the playground named after Farhan Faiyaz, a martyr in July uprising.

"As a highly congested city, there is a severe shortage of playgrounds on Dhaka. When we were in school, we also would not get grounds to play in. That's why we want to reclaim these grounds in Dhaka. We will also work to ensure that the new areas of the city that are being developed have the appropriate number of playgrounds," he added.

The Adviser also shared plans of creating a sports village in Dhaka but said that this megaproject is still at its nascent stage.

"We are also planning to create a sports village. It will be a mega project. We are in discussions with many countries about it for financial and technical assistance. The concept is to provide office and ground facilities to all 55 sports bodies in the same area. We are planning to undertake this huge project."

Source: the daily star