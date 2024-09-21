Mob lynching at DU: Six students make confessional satement - Dainikshiksha

Six students of Dhaka University, who were arrested in connection with the killing of 35-year-old Tofazzal Hossain inside their hall on Wednesday, gave a confessional statement before court on Friday.

The students are Muhammad Jalal Mia, Suman Mia, Mottakin Shakin, Ahsanullah, Al Hussain Sajjad and Wajibul Alam.

They confessed their involvement in the crime before a magistrate, said Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (DC) (media and publication) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The details of the statements could not be known immediately. After recording their statements, they were sent to jail, he added.

The victim, Tofazzal, was beaten to death allegedly by a group of students of the hall suspecting him as a thief, on Wednesday night. The Tofazzal murder case is being investigated by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police very seriously and intensively.

“Efforts are on to arrest other accused involved in the incident and bring them under the law,” added the police officer ‍.source: unb